Australian skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and decided to bat first in the fifth World Cup 2023 match against host India on a double paced track in Chennai on Sunday.

There is a forced change in the top order as the first choice and second ranked ODI batsman Shubman Gill failed to recover from the injury before the start of play.

Ledt handed batter Ishan Kishan will open the batting along with skipper Rohit Sharma.

India XI: R Sharma (capt), I Kishan, V Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), H Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, J Bumrah, K Yadav, Muhammad Siraj.

Pat Cummins said that the team has covered all the side and was in a good shape. Trevis Head has yet to join the team and Stoinis is not ready.

Australia XI: D Warner, M Marsh, S Smith, M Labuschagne, G Maxwell, A Carey (wk), C Green, P Cummins (capt), M Starc, A Zampa, J Hazlewood.