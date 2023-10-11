Afghanistan set 273 runs target for India in the 9th match of World Cup 2023 in Delhi on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Afghanistan reached 272/8 in allotted 50 overs.

After losing Ibrahim Zadran (22), Rehmanullah Zadran (21) and Rehmat Shah (16) with 63 runs on the board, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai steadied the ship with 121 runs partnership.

At this point, Afghanistan was look like putting 300 plus runs on the board.

But Afghanistan kept losing wickets at crucial stages and ended up at 272/8, setting 273 runs target for the host country.

Shahidi scored 80 and Omarzai 62 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah bagged four wickets and Hardik Pandya two while Shardul Thakur and kuldeep Yadav took one wicket each.

Squads:

India brought in Shardul Thakur in place of Ashwin.

India XI: Rohit Sharma ©, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyre, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Muhammad Siraj

Afghanistan XI: Rehmanullag Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rehmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi ©, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq