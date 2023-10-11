Afghanistan reached 184/4 after 34.2 overs in the ninth match of World Cup 2023 against host India in Delhi on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Afghanistan lost Ibrahim Zadran (22), Rehmanullah Zadran (21) and Rehmat Shah (16) with 63 runs on the board.

After early shocks, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai steadied the ship with 121 runs partnership and brought the team score to 184.

Squads:

India brought in Shardul Thakur in place of Ashwin.

India XI: Rohit Sharma ©, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyre, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Muhammad Siraj

Afghanistan XI: Rehmanullag Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rehmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi ©, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq