World crime index releases statistics Islamabad safer than Paris, Sydney, London

Zubair Qureshi

In the World Crime Index report, the ranking of the federal capital has gone up to 69th level with regard to street crime, violence etc.

As per report, crime index decreased up o 28.63 percent in the federal capital as compared 32.88 percent last year.

Islamabad was at 232nd number last year with regard to incidence of crime and violence in the city while now it stands at 301st in the latest ranking.

Its ranking is far better as compared to Sydney, Berlin, Moscow, London, Paris and Shanghai, the report suggest.

With reduction of crime rate around four percent as per report, Islamabad has been amongst one of the safest cities in the world.

The report has been issued after survey in 374 cities of the world.

Commenting on this ranking, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that crime rate has decreased in Islamabad owing effective strategy. He said that effective action is being ensured against criminal and anti-social elements.

Police Chief has expressed his satisfaction over deceased in crime rate which has been acknowledged in this report and said that effective policing would remain continue and every effort to be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.