World countries can learn from Pakistan’s Ehsaas programme: Hartwig Schafer

Staff Reporter

Vice President of the World Bank for South Asia, Hartwig Schafer Wednesday said that the countries around the world can learn a lot from Pakistan’s largest social protection intervention of Ehsaas which has contributed to mitigate the sufferings of poor segments during the pandemic.

He was speaking during a meeting with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar.

Dr. Sania gave a detailed briefing to Mr. Hartwig Schafer on the ongoing social protection and poverty alleviation programs, reforms and policies under the umbrella of Ehsaas.

Hartwig Schafer praised Ehsaas’ performance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially Ehsaas’s 50 percent plus policy for women.

He congratulated the government of Pakistan, Ehsaas and Dr. Sania for playing a key role in mitigating the sufferings of disadvantaged segments of society during the COVID-19.

He assured full support and cooperation on the behalf of the World Bank for Ehsaas and expressed that countries around the world can learn a lot from Pakistan’s Ehsaas program.

Hartwig Schafer was accompanied by the World Bank Pakistan Operations Manager, Gilles J. Dragles and Senior Social Protection Specialist, Amjad Zafar.

Hartwig Schafer is visiting Pakistan these days and is holding meetings with the government officials and institutions regarding the ongoing partnerships between the Government of Pakistan and the World Bank.