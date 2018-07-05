World community needs to jointly address threat of terrorism: Wang Yi

BEIJING : State councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks here with the President of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly Lechak and called for joint efforts to address global threats such as terrorism.

He said, climate change is another issue, which needed to be tackled with a collective approach. Under the current international situation, how to adhere to, improve and develop multilateralism is a growing challenge for the entire global community. Multilateralism in the new era should insist.

Aiming at cooperation and mutual benefit, a global challenge requires a global response, and one country or several countries cannot do it alone.

It is even more unpopular to engage in the transfer of contradictions in the country. To achieve sustainable peace and common development in the world, we must adhere to win-win, win-win and win-win, and advocate for joint construction and sharing, he added.

It should be based on the rules of order. We must defend the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. Every country must honour its promises and fulfill its international obligations. It must not adopt the attitude of “the rules are not used and abandoned.” All countries must strive to align with high international standards, and of course take care of the actual situation in various regions of the country, he added.

Wang Yi went on to add: “The principle of fairness and justice should be taken. Without pursuing justice, multilateralism cannot stand; without achieving fairness, multilateralism is not far away.

To ensure the broad and equal participation of countries in global governance, the most important thing is to expand the representation and voice of developing countries and small and medium-sized countries in international affairs.

It should be guided by effective action. Multilateralism cannot stop at the verbal, but must fall on its actions. What is to be done now is that all countries jointly safeguard the international system with the UN as the core, jointly safeguard the WTO-centered international trade rules, jointly promote the resolution of regional hotspot issues through dialogue and consultation.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Minister Lu Kang said at the weekly news briefing that the Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the forthcoming meeting of foreign ministers on Iranian Nuclear issue and visit Austria.

This meeting is the first foreign ministers’ meeting held by the existing participants of the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue under the new situation.

China, he said has always believed that the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue is an important achievement of multilateralism and plays an important role in safeguarding the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East, in line with the common interests of the international community.

The presence of State Councilor Wang Yi showed the clear position of China to maintain the Iranian nuclear agreement.

We hope that this meeting will send a clear signal of solidarity and unite the confidence and support of the international community. China is willing to communicate closely with all parties involved to jointly promote the success of the Foreign Ministers.

