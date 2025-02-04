World Cancer Day Today: Top Cancer Types affecting Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – World Cancer Day is being observed in Pakistan, and parts of the world today with focus on theme “United by Unique” for 2025-2027, aiming to raise awareness about cancer prevention, detection, and treatment.

On World Cancer Day, Pakistani government emphasized need to make cancer prevention and control national priority, amid growing challenge of cancer which worsened by urbanization, lifestyle changes, and limited awareness. The day raised awareness, improve early detection, and ensure access to treatment for all, with commitment to strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

Pakistan Cancer Stats

Prevalent cancer cases in Pakistan: 4.1 million

Male cancer cases : 1.7 million

: 1.7 million Female cancer cases : 2.4 million

: 2.4 million New cancer cases reported every year: 2.7 million

Male Category Cancer Type Number of Cases Top Prevalent Cancer Cases Lip and oral cavity cancer 46,500 Larynx and lung cancers 45,000 Prostate cancer 28,000 Colon and rectal cancer 19,600 Cancer-related Deaths Annually Male cancer deaths 88,000

Female

Category Cancer Type Number of Cases Top Prevalent Cancer Cases Breast cancer 364,000 Ovarian cancer 44,000 Cervical cancer 17,500 Cancer-related Deaths Annually Female cancer deaths 91,500 Vulnerable Cancer Age group 40-50 years Other factors — Source: Global Cancer Observatory

Lately, global cancer saw uptick in both incidences and mortality rates, with significant variations between male and female populations.

Breast cancer remains the most common type of cancer among women while most frequent cancer for men continues to be lip and oral cavity cancers, followed by lung cancer, which affects both genders.

The data also reveals the top three causes of cancer-related mortality: lip and oral cavity cancer, lung cancer, and esophageal cancer, with lip and oral cancers leading the charge for both males and females, though with varying fatality rates.