WORLD Brain Tumour Day is observed on June 08 each year across the globe. It is aimed at fostering awareness about brain tumours. In Pakistan on this day we let our citizens know what new diagnostic and treatment expertise we have brought in for poor people in public sector. Brain tumours are uncommon and incidence rate for primary malignant and non-malignant brain tumours in USA is 22 cases per 100,000 population. Out of these one third are malignant and two thirds are non-malignant. We do not have exact incidence of these tumours in Pakistan as we do not have central tumour registry for our population. It is not exactly known what causes these tumours. However there is increased risk in certain rare genetic syndromes and childhood exposure to radiation. Certainly if father or a brother has brain tumour, there is no increased risk in children or rest of family members. Brain tumours can present with headaches, problem with vision, epilepsy, stroke, personality changes and drowsiness.

Nowadays it is very easy to diagnose these tumours with a contrast CT brain which is widely available. Sometimes we have to do MRI which gives better details about tumours.

There are 100 different types of brain tumours and not every tumour is cancerous. Different types of brain tumours present in different age groups from childhood to old age. Tumours can either arise from brain primarily or spread to it from rest of body. However tumours arising from brain do not spread to other parts of body. A neurosurgeon should operate in a way as to steal away tumour from brain during surgery, meaning that rest of brain should remain undisturbed and there should be no/minimal external evidence of surgery!

PROF DR KHALID MAHMOOD

Lahore

Related