World Bank President resigns

Washington

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announced on Monday he would step down next month, more than three years before his current term was due to expire.

“It has been a great honour to serve as president of this remarkable institution, full of passionate individuals dedicated to the mission of ending extreme poverty in our lifetime,” Kim said in a statement.

World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva will serve as interim president upon Kim’s February 1 departure, the bank said in a statement.—AFP

Share on: WhatsApp