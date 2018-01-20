World Bank plan investment in city projects

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that the metropolis is facing multi faceted problems and World Bank’s cooperation in resolving these issues is good omen. He said this while chairing a meeting with the representatives of the World Bank who were on a visit of Karachi, said a statement on Friday.

The WB representatives held a meeting with the high-ups of Sindh Government and KMC to work out a comprehensive plan to initiate development projects of importance in the city.

The meeting was also attended by the chairman works committee Syed Arshad Hassan, chairman Katchi Abadies Committee Saad Bin Jaffer, director general works Shahab Anwer, director general parks Afaq Mirza, Director Technical to Mayor S.M Shakaib, senior director coordination Masood Alam, project director Orangi Rizwan Khan, director culture Shams Masoodi and other officers.

The Mayor urged the delegation to give top priority to rehabilitation and constructions of roads and bridges and provision of machinery and equipment for cleaning of storm water drains and for emergency works.He also directed the officers to provide all possible help and support to the World Bank team in their study of the city projects. He said the elected leadership of Karachi making all possible efforts to solve the problems of the citizens and for this many plans were underway.

World Bank representatives said that the bank is making 60 to 80 million dollar investment in Karachi and in this connection they were under the Karachi integrated urban management project 2018 working on the city’s drainage basin, locations.—APP

