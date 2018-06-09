World Bank neutrality over IWT

Dr Muhammad Khan

IT appears as if India has already taken on board the officials of World Bank before it finalises the design of Kishanganga hydroelectric power project on Neelum River (known as Kishanganga in IOK). This is indicative from the fact that, after hectic Pakistani efforts for the Court of Arbitration since last two consecutive years, finally World Bank told Pakistan to accept the Indian demand of a neutral expert over the issue, rather going for the Court of Arbitration. This neutral expert will analyse both cases; the Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects. This means with each previous power project, India add one more, thus adding on the number of hydroelectric power project, water storage dams and water diversions over rivers, whose water is dedicated for usage by Pakistan as per Indus Water Treaty-1960.

A latest report from World Bank, quoted by ‘The Express Tribune’ in its edition of June 5, 2018, “Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) office on Thursday received a letter, in which the WB informed Pakistan that it is ready to appoint a neutral expert to examine the issue, if Pakistan gives up its demand for establishing of Court of Arbitration.” Earlier, Pakistan reached over to World Bank in July 2016 for setting up of a Court of Arbitration on the issue of Kishanganaga and Ratle power project on River Chinab. Moreover, before inauguration of the Kishanganga power project on May 19, 2018, Pakistani delegation tried its best to meet the World Bank officials, who refused to give time to Pakistani delegation till 22 May, 2018. Experts believe that, “It is evident from the facts that the WB deliberately lingered on the issue so that Pakistan could be denied opportunity to get stay order on the construction work on Kishanganga.”

Since World is the guarantor of the IWT-1960, therefore, had it been neutral and serious to ensure it implementation, India could not have violated it on such a massive scale. In 2016, once Pakistan was approaching the World Bank for setting up of Court of Arbitration, Indian Prime Minister was openly threatening Pakistan to stop its water. In one of his address, Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi even said, “Blood and water cannot flow simultaneously.” This was immediate Indian response, following the Uri Attack, which later proved was a fabricated story. It was indeed, an outbreak of fire near a Brigade Headquarters near Uri in IOK.

Through this stage-managed drama, India achieved multiple objectives. It threatened to stop the water of Pakistan of Pakistan from all three western rivers through construction of dams, hydroelectric power projects and water diversions. Besides, it suspended the schedule meeting of the Indus Water Commission, where issues concerning the water of rivers flowing into Pakistan were to be discussed. Besides, in the same meeting under Indian Premier, it was decided to re-start the construction of Tulbul Navigation project on Jhelum River. Above all, taking excuse of the so-called Uri attack, India was able to slab the Pakistani effort to take human rights issue of IOK into UN Human Rights Commission.

While being in East Punjab and Haryana State in 2016, Modi address the formers and told them that, it is your water, flowing to Pakistan and India will not let that happen. In March 2018, Indian Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a meeting that, “his country would redirect the water flow away from Pakistan in order to provide irrigation for north Indian states, including Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.” Indeed, Indian Government has decided to stop water of three rivers and will provide it to Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to solve the problem of water.”

Since World Bank is inclined towards India, rather being neutral, therefore, India is planning dozens of new dams and water storages over the three rivers of exclusive Pakistani shares. This all is part of aggressive Indian strategy to destroy Pakistan on all fronts; economic, political and finally through military aggression. Since militarily, it was not possible to defeat Pakistan, being a nuclear power and in the presence of a highly professional Military. Therefore, through indirect strategy of water terrorism, India is hitting the agrarian economy of Pakistan to cause unrest and internal disturbances in Pakistan. Politically and diplomatically, India has already isolated Pakistan to the extent that, today Indian lie is saleable at international level and Pakistani truth is insupportable.

This is all the Indian strategy, which it started following, immediately Pakistan become a reality on world map in 1947. The fundamental question is have the successive Pakistani governments devised any strategy to counter the Indian strategies. The stakeholders in Pakistan and governmental functionaries are totally aloof of what is happening to destroy Pakistan in all fields. All politicians want power to enjoy it, rather to take care of Pakistani interests. The others in the chain follow the suit. Time is running out for Pakistan; therefore, let’s constitute a neutral national commission, which formulate the priorities to be undertaken by next Government, water issues being the top most.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.