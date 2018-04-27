World Bank delegation visits UVAS

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A delegation of World Bank visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (S.I) at City Campus Lahore here on Thursday.

The delegation comprised on Education Specialist South Asia Region Mr Koen M Geven and Ms Tazeen Faseeh. Later a detailed meeting of delegation held with UVAS Senior faculty members.

They discussed on the governance and management structure of universities affiliation mechanisms for universities and digitization. Moreover the purpose of this visit was to meet with key stakeholders, as well as identify detailed needs of university to improve the quality and equity of tertiary education. The World Bank is preparing a project to support tertiary education in Pakistan. The project objectives are in line with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) Vision 2025.

VC Prof Pasha gave presentation on the history of UVAS, its faculties, departments and various disease diagnostics facilities, vaccine production, 24/7 clinical & extension services, national and international collaboration, consultancy and advisory services for the profitability of poor farming community.

He said that UVAS is swiftly achieving the milestones of need-based research, multi-level education and talent development institution by using its knowledge, resources and skills for growth of human resources and solving problems of allied sectors. He listed the achievement of UVAS in curricular activities and extra-curricular activities. He said UVAS mainly focuses on applied research for the enhancement of milk and meat production in Pakistan.

During meeting Director Information Technology Center Rizwan Saleem spoke about the technology infrastructure in UVAS while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof DR Habib-ur-Rehman spoke about various steps of statutory proceeding for the affiliation of UVAS.