World Bank delegation meets KP finance minister

Peshawar

A senior delegation of World Bank Thursday met with Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra to review upcoming projects. The meeting discussed projects including province revenue generation and tourism development.

Speaking on the occasion, Taimur Jhagra said that plans are underway to launch concerted revenue generation campaign. The delegation also proposed ways to help government in digitization and presented its findings on Annual Development Programme pointing improvements in project performance.—APP

