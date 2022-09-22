World Bank delegation calls on Sindh Chief Secretary

A 10-members delegation of World Bank led by Mr. John Roome Regional Director Sustainable Development for South Asia called on the Chief Secretary of Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput here on Wednesday.

Chairman Planning & Development Board Syed Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Agriculture Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, Secretary Livestock Tameezudin Khero, Secretary General Administration Muhammad Hanif Channa, Abedalrazq Khalil Program Lead World Bank, Ipek Alkan of World Bank and others participated in the meeting.

Chief Secretary Sindh informed the delegation of World Bank about the damages caused by floods in Sindh province.

Chief Secretary Sindh said that almost 3 million houses have been damaged in Sindh. Moreover, Cotton, dates, rice and sugarcane crops have also been affected by the floods.

The Chief Secretary Sindh further informed the delegation that So far more than 2 lakh cattle have also died due to floods that would add to poverty in these flood-affected areas.

He also said that the provincial government has already provided food and tents to the people still a large number of people are in dire need of help. “For such a large number affected population, international organizations have to play their active role” he added.

The Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput further informed the delegation that the provincial government is working to devise a plan to provide wheat seeds to the farmers and construction of low-cost houses in flood affected areas.

In the meeting the delegation of World Bank informed that a meeting World Bank Board is scheduled next month which will approve 1 billion dollars for Pakistan’s flood affected areas.

The World Bank delegation assured its full support for the rehabilitation of the flood victims and asked Sindh government to submit a plan before mid of the October.