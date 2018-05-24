World Bank credibility at stake

TALKS between a Pakistan delegation and the World Bank officials in Washington on the controversial Kishanganga Dam that India has built in violation of Indus Basin Treaty, brokered by the Bank, have reportedly failed as the Bank failed to respond satisfactorily to Pakistani concerns on the project. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dam a few days back, which will reduce Pakistan’s share in the waters of the Indus and its tributaries.

Though the World Bank has all along been maintaining that it is seeking amicable solution to Pakistan-India water dispute but practically it has, so far, taken no tangible measures to address Pakistan’s legitimate concerns that arise from grave violations of the treaty by New Delhi. Apart from Kishanganga, India is building dozens of other dams as well on rivers meant for Pakistan and their completion, it is feared, would turn Pakistani soil barren as they would have the capacity to withhold water that the treaty apportions to Pakistan. The passive attitude of the World Bank, in fact, amounts to facilitating India as it is getting ample time to accomplish these projects one after the other without caring for Pakistani complaints. Pakistan just wants the World Bank to play its role as envisaged in the treaty but the lacklustre attitude of the Bank is raising questions about its credibility as an honest broker. Pakistan also has to blame itself as it failed to aggressively pursue the issue that is linked to its water security.

