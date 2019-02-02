World attention sought towards human rights violations in IoK

Islamabad

The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, Belgium has organized a conference to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) in which speakers drew world attention towards the atrocities and grave human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces.

In the conference arranged at the Press Club Brussels Europe, an association of Belgian and international journalists, members of the European and Belgian parliaments, human rights activists and scholars expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir by highlighting the seventy years long struggle by the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination, a message received here Saturday said.

The notable speakers who expressed their views included member European Parliament Maria Arena, member European Parliament Wajid Khan, Belgian senator Mampaka Bertin, member Brussels Parliament Dr Manzoor Zahoor, Belgian human rights activist Andy Vermaut, student leader of KU Leuven Wim Knaepen, Councilor Amir Naeem and Deputy Head of Mission Asif Memon.

The speakers called upon the European Union to play an active role, in its capacity as flag bearer of human rights around the world, to stop human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir, where innocent people were being massacred and the women and children were not being spared from the brutalities by the 700,000 Indian occupation forces there. The speakers also demanded immediate inquiry into the grave situation by the international bodies.—APP

