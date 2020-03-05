World asked to declare India a terrorist state

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui has said that the way the Indian NIA had been arresting people, is the worst example of New Delhi’s colonial mindset.

Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the activities and operations of the NIA in length and breadth of occupied Kashmir as a well-orchestrated strategy to harass and intimidate the freedom-loving people of occupied Kashmir. He said that India should remind that no colonial power had been able to crush the sentiments and wishes of people. New Delhi despite all its colonial means and methods will not be able to crush the freedom struggle of brave people of Kashmir, he added.

Ailing Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori in a statement in Srinagar urged the peace-loving powers of the world to take action against India. He added that India should be declared a terrorist state as after continued lockdown in occupied Kashmir, it had started massacre of Indian Muslims and destruction of their properties.

He also condemned harassment of Kashmiri women by the NIA and arrest of Inshaa and her father, Tariq Ahmed in Pulwama and appealed the world leaders to take action against India.

Khan Sopori said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ liberation movement through use of brute force and asked India’s policy-makers to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the will of Kashmiri people.

A spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem Azadi in a statement said India is becoming one of the worst examples of communal oppression. He said that the systematic massacre of Muslims by India was inhuman and extremely dangerous for the peace of the entire region. He also expressed concern over the violence against Muslims and the burning of a mosque in New Delhi.

The spokesman said that ceasefire violations by India were also a threat to the peace and security of the entire region.—KMS