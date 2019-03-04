World apprised of Indian aggressive posture

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (AJK)

High-profile Kashmir delegation leader and KIIR Supremo Sardar Amjad Yousaf apprised the United Nations General Assembly President Ms. Maria Fernanda Espinosa of the urgent need of peaceful solution of Kashmir issue besides the gravity of the ugly situation caused by the aggressive Indian posture in South Asia and the renewed human rights abuses by occupying Indian forces in the Indian held Jammu Kashmir, at the side line of the ongoing UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva yesterday.

