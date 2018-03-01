Workshop on standardization of driving training curriculum held

A workshop on “Standardization of Driving Training Curriculum and Institutes “ was organized by National Highways & Motorway Police at National Highways & Motorway Police Road Safety Training Institute Islamabad on Wednesday.

The workshop was attended by representatives of all private driving training schools including Hassan Driving Training School, Iqra Driving Training school and many more from twin cities.

The aim of the workshop was to bring uniformity in the standard driving training procedure and curriculum to avoid road accidents in Pakistan and introduce professional drivers.

The guest speaker Consultant Asian Development bank Dr. Umer Masood Qureshi, Additional IG, NH&MP Ghulam Rasul Zahid, SP HQ Adeel Shahzad, CPO DLA Inam Elahi, CPO Driving Training Institute Saeeda, Incharge Road Safety Awareness Unit Sohail Mustafa also participated and expressed their views regarding Standardization of Driving Training Curriculum And Institutes.

All private driving training school authorities were requested to follow the procedure of mechanism of Road Safety Training Institute, NH&MP in order to cleanse the highways and motorways from traffic accidents as well as to introduce professionally trained drivers on roads.—APP

