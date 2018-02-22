Workshop on sculpture art concludes

Hyderabad

A two-day International workshop on “The Material Language of the Information Field” concluded on Wednesday at the Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro. The workshop was conducted by eminent Bulgarian Sculptor Krasi Tedorov at Fine Art Department.

He trained students regarding digital art, modeling, design, solution, lines, construction, transformation, knowledge, expression, inspiration, visible, invisible, form, scale and matter techniques. Addressing the workshop, he informed the students that such techniques in sculpture art are rarely found in the world and there are few artists to be counted on finger tips who can perform such tasks. After the workshop the Bulgarian Sculptor Krasi Tedorov and Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar have decided to continue this trend of workshop.—APP