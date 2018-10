Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission, on the Status of Women (KPCSW) concluded a training workshop targeting civil society organizations and public sector representatives from Charsadda, Mardan, Hangu, Nowshehra and Lakki Marwat.

The four-day workshop titled ‘Essentials of Gender, Women Rights, SRHR, and Advocacy & Communication & Role of KPCSW”’ witnessed over 25 male and female participants from these districts.

