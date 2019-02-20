Workshop on ‘Watershed Management’ held

Staff Reporter

Islamabad/Rawalpindi

An international three days’ workshop on “Watershed Management for Floods and Droughts Control” was held with the collaboration of Soil and Water Conservation Institute Chakwal and UNESCO (United Nation Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) here.

Director UNESCO Asian and Pacific Region Dr. Shahbaz Khan was the Chief Guest in inaugural session. Other guests were Director General Federal Flood Control Dr. Ahmad Kamal Director General Flood Control Pakistan, Dr. Muhammad Riaz Director General Meteorological Department and Dr. Amir Nawaz Khan Professor University of the Peshawar.

Dr. Shahbaz Khan Director UNESCO said during his address that natural disasters are hazardous to lives and resources. He said that to cope with these natural disasters it is necessary to provide awareness at all levels. Training of youth is more necessary even to students of primary and secondary schools. A holistic approach towards risk management is required by all communities to reduce disaster risks such as floods and droughts by co-designing and co-implementing of disaster management actions through co-learning. To mitigate drought and flooding propensity in Pakistan, both the government and the affected communities have to work together to adapt and adopt best management practices (BMPs) in agriculture, forestry, land-use planning, water resources management, and urbanization.

Dr Khan said that the Collective Community Action (CCA) can play a vital role to mitigate damage potential and increase coping capacity of both drought and flood extremes by providing support to decision makers and to end users such as local authorities, non-governmental organizations and disaster prevention officers.

As a response to the 2010 devastating floods in Pakistan, UNESCO in cooperation with the Government of Japan has started a major project, “Strategic strengthening of flood Warning & Management Capacity of Pakistan” from July 2011 to September 2014 for improving the flood forecasting and early warning system of the country.

