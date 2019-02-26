Workshop on urban sociology at PU

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies has organized workshop on “Urban Sociology: A Western Perspective”. Prof. Dr. Sebastian Kurtenbach from University of Applied Sciences, Munster University Germany was the resource person of the workshop. ISCS Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, MPhil and PhD students of the institute participated in the workshop. Prof Kurtenbach highlighted various offshoots of western perspective urban sociology and informed the participants about latest research work of scholars in the subject.

Dr Rubeena Zakar said that PU ISCS had long-standing academic relations with German universities and this cross-cultural interaction would be beneficial for the capacity building of PU students. Later, Prof. Kurtenbach also called on PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad and discussed the future collaboration between PU and Munster University.

The vice chancellor expressed his desire to strengthen Punjab University’ relations with German universities further as German institutions of higher learning were very rich in research and teaching.

