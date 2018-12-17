Workshop on SMART

WWF-Pakistan will arrange an international training workshop on “Spatial Monitoring & Reporting Tool (SMART) in connection with wildlife monitoring and conservation-2018 on Monday.

The workshop also aims at setting up a comprehensive system of spatial monitoring and reporting of wildlife, and initiate SMART-based adaptive management approaches in operations, monitoring and evaluation of three selected National Parks of Pakistan including Khunjerab National Park, Central Karakoram National Park and Margalla Hills National Park.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp