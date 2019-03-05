Salim Ahmed

Science writers and journalists play an important role in raising awareness among the general public about science. They are also instrumental in bringing the work of scientists from the lab to the public spotlight. Their work is important in bridging the gap between the language of the common person and scientists resulting in public opinion which ensures the formulation of appropriate government policies conducive to the development of science in the country. Science communication has the potential to kick start a stronger science culture which is most essential for a liberal and progressive Pakistan.

In this context, Pakistan Biotechnology Information Center (Lahore Chapter) in collaboration with The International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA) organized a one-day workshop on Science Communication for the Journalists community at Forman Christian College University Lahore on March 3rd, 2019. Dr. Mahaletchumy Arujanan from Malaysia was the resource person for the workshop.

