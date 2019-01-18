Workshop on Robotic Surgery opens at SIUT

Staff Reporter

Prominent surgeons have expressed the hope that the establishment of increased number of specialist robotic centers in the country will play an important role in bringing the cost effectiveness factor of this expensive surgery.

The surgeons were taking part in a panel discussion on the opening day of the three-day during the 6th MIS Conference multidisciplinary robotic workshop which began at SIUT on Thursday.Prof. Adib Rizvi, Director SIUT, opened the proceedings of the workshop.

The workshop is the first of its kind in the country which is exclusively discussing the impact, benefits and future of robotic procedures in the field of surgery.

The three important fields of medical sciences including urology, general surgery and gynecology have been selected for discussion.

Prominent experts from within the country and abroad are taking part in this workshop which has worked out live robotic surgeries from operation theaters, discussion on the state of the art technology, followed by panel discussions and case presentations.

In the panel discussion of the opening session Prof. Shamim Khan from the King’s College London highlighted out the aims and objectives of the workshop while Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon, Dr. Fouzia Parveen from Civil Hospital and Dr. Altaf Hashmi of SIUT introduced the three specialties which they represented.

Share on: WhatsApp