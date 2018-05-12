Workshop on plant genetic resources, Genebank operations management system begins

Staff Reporter

In the last century, 75% of the plant biodiversity has disappeared, an alarming fact highlighted by the representative from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Ms. Mina Dowlatchahi in the four-day Workshop on Plant Genetic Resources & Genebank Operations Management System jointly organized by COMSTECH, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council and ECO Science Foundation. Food security and preservation of plant genetic resources was identified as a priority area by COMSTECH in its Ten Year Plan of Action, which was approved in the first OIC Summit held in Astana last year in September. This workshop, being attended by participants from OIC countries, will be a first stepping stone towards identifying the current status of genetic resources conservation and research in the OIC countries.

Inaugural Session of the workshop was held at the COMSTECH Secretariat and was presided over by Mr. Fazal Abbas Maken, Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Islamabad as chief guest. In his address, he drew a connection between the food security and peace or prosperity and he has emphasized that food security is crucial for ensuring prosperity in the country. He also highlighted the need of plant genetic resources conservation for environmental protection.