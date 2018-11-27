Workshop on plant biotechnology for food security held

Staff Reporter

Lahore

According to FAO, the world population will be nearly 9 billion by 2050. Such an increase needs commensurate agricultural production to feed the global population. In view of increasing urbanization and a decrease in arable land, vertical increase in crop productivity is required by using all possible technologies related to sustainable agriculture. It is in this context that use of biotechnology in agriculture has become of prime importance.

This was the main theme of a 2-day workshop on Plant Biotechnology for Food Security organized at F C College University in collaboration with Pakistan Biotechnology Information Center (PABIC) Lahore Chapter. The researches being conducted at FC College were highlighted by Dr. Kauser Abdulla Malik, the main organizer of the Workshop, who reported the development of transgenic wheat with increased bioavailability of iron and zinc. Both these elements are essential to overcome malnutrition. Similarly, wheat has been developed with an increased ability to take up fertilizers.

CropLife Pakistan and International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-Biotech Applications (ISAAA) also collaborated for the event.

Share on: WhatsApp