Workshop on nomination of intangible cultural heritage held

The fourth and last round of capacity building workshop on the nomination of intangible cultural heritage was held here on Wednesday at a local hotel.

Federal Secretary for National History & Literary Heritage Division Engr Aamir Hasan graced the event as chief guest, whereas, government officers representing all federating units and participants from CRIHAP China, Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, and UNESCO Pakistan office also attended the inauguration ceremony. The event was being organized by National History & Literary Heritage Division in collaboration with CRIHAP China ­ a Category-II office of the UUNESCO.

The workshop is the last in the series of preparing nomination files of the intangible cultural heritage elements for inscription on UNESCO’s relevant ICH safeguarding lists under UNESCO Convention 2003.

The event translates Pakistan’s international commitment and is a step towards realizing the provisions of the Convention on Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage, to which Pakistan is the State Party. The workshop is designed to engage the human resource of the relevant Federal/Provincial departments in building their capacities for preparing nomination files of the ICH.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp