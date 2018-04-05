Workshop on increasing access to inclusive insurance held

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) and the Microinsurance Network (MiN) jointly organize the 2 day Workshop on Increasing Access to Inclusive Insurance at a local hotel in Lahore. Chairman of the Board of Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN), Syed Nadeem Hussain inaugurated the workshop with leaders of the sector in attendance.

Mr. Nadeem iterated the importance of innovation given the overall low penetration of life and health insurance in Pakistan and the bulk of life and health clubbed with credit products. He also emphasized the importance of creating independent products that go beyond life and health. Ms. Katharine Pulvermacher, Executive Director of the Microinsurance Network (MiN), gave an overview of the role of the microinsurance industry globally and within the Pakistani context, emphasizing how inclusive insurance provides crucial underpinning for sustainable development. It is designed to meet the needs of emerging consumers and plays a critical role in preventing households from falling back into poverty after a financial shock.

It is therefore an important enabler in the economic and social development of a country and in the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As a risk mitigation strategy microinsurance is a tool that can considerably reduce losses for low-income people and provide solutions that are accessible, affordable and sustainable. She further highlighted how the growth of the inclusive insurance sector needs to be supported through the development industry infrastructure including data collection and research.

The panelists highlighted the importance of client awareness and designing simple products that generate value. Ms. Roshaneh Zafar, Founder and Managing Director of Kashf Foundation, explained the rationale for introducing micro-health insurance products. Kashf Foundation, Pakistan’s largest microinsurance program, with over 1.5 million low-income individual policy holders, contributes to 29% of the total microinsurance market in Pakistan.

Ms. Roshaneh accentuated the need for client awareness and education and shared the tripartite view of the benefits drawn from the provision of microinsurance to the clients, microfinance providers and insurers.