Workshop on ‘Inclusive Education Way Forward’ held

Rawalpindi

The Management of The Fortune, a social entrepreneur, in collaboration with Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Bashar, Paigham-e-Pakistan, British Council, HEC and University College London organized a workshop titled “”Inclusive Education Way Forward” at Chamber House here to highlight and bring awareness about Inclusive education.

The speakers defined inclusive education as a process of addressing and responding to the diversity of needs of all learners through increasing participation in learning, cultures and communities, and of reducing exclusion within and from education.

They also shared experiences of inclusive education practices in the different region and explore future strategies/actions to promote inclusive education within the framework of EFA.—APP

