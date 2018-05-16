Workshop on groundwater management held

Islamabad

Groundwater has played a vital role in agriculture development of Pakistan where over 60% of the irrigation requirements are met from it. Due to drastic and indiscriminate installation of tubewells, hyrdo-salinity behavior of the Indus basin has changed and groundwater is depleting in many canal commands. The workshop was organized to present initial findings of PCRWR recent study on groundwater mapping in Lower Indus Plains. It was attended by a large majority of professionals from provincial government departments, international organizations, NGOs and universities. Muhammad Aslam Ansari, Special Secretary, Sindh Irrigation Department while talking to the gathering as Chief Guest appreciated efforts of PCRWR and said this research can play as a bridge between theory and action. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad Sheikh, DG PCRWR presented a detailed overview of the study. I see a great opportunity for coordination for groundwater management at provincial and national level; said Engr. Muhammad Azam, Secretary PCRWR. He assured full support of PCRWR to all organizations working in Sindh on development and management of groundwater.—PR