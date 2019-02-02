Workshop on free, compulsory education for all

Staff Reporter

National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) Government of Pakistan, Islamabad organised a one day consultation workshop on Article 25-A: “free & compulsory education for all; way forward.” Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, NCSW chaired the workshop while Mr. Afzal Babar, President Private School Association Islamabad was the chief guest. A large number of young students, representatives of NGOs, civil society, Government Departments, Educationists and social activists work for education attended the training workshop.

In his presidential address, Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman NCSW said that Education leads to social development, economic prosperity and human resource management. Federal Government assigns a high priority for the provision of equitable, accessible and quality education. Education is the best tool to compete the world. Federal Government is working to develop a census among provinces for the formulation of a national curriculum. Article 25-A protects the rights of education of children. It is our collective social responsibility to bring the out of schools children, into schools.

Through the effective steps of present government, the ratio of student’s enrolment has been increased. Soon, the literacy rate of the state will be increased. Schools infrastructure is being improved. The proposals and suggestions of this workshop regarding the finalization of rules as already been framed for implementation of Article-25-Awill be forwarded to the quarter concerned.

At this occasion, prominent speakers like Mr. Sharafat Hussain Advocate representative of M/o Law & Justice, Ms. Salma Khan from Hashoo Foundation and other civil society representatives Ms. Imrana Jaleel, Mr. Haseeb Khawaja and Mr. Shahzad Abbasi said in their lectures that there is a need to improve the condition of education and Article 25-A should be implemented according to its letter and spirit. We all, as a nation, should provide a better atmosphere for education to our children.

