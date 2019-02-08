Workshop on DNS abuse, misuse by PTA, ICANN

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) organized a workshop on “Domain Name System (DNS) Abuse and Misuse” at PTA Headquarters Islamabad, to build capacity and skills of senior technical officials from PTA, telecom sector and other stakeholders. The participants were introduced to strategies, techniques and tools that information security professionals use to identify abuses of DNS, and malicious registrations of domain names or hosting. The workshop was conducted by Fahd Batayneh, Manager ICANN for the Middle East region, who has vast technical experience of the subject at international level. The workshop focused on capacity building among technical professionals to enhance their familiarity with Internet protocols and equip them with essential skills and knowledge to intercept and block DNS attacks. This workshop is just one of the many collaborative steps taken by PTA for enhancing cyber security of telecom sector & capacity building of Pakistani technical community, including but not limited to IPv6 routing, IXP workshops, DNSSEC and Network security.

