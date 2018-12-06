Workshop on digitization, Herbaria held

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

The Institute of Plant Sciences, University of Sindh, Jamshoro organized a 3-day International Workshop on digitization and Geo-referencing of Herbaria and Botanical Gardens in Pakistan. The event was organized by the efforts of Dr. Rabia Asma Memon who was focal person of workshop as well. The event was organized in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Mary E. Barkworth of Intermountain Herbarium, Utah State University, Logan, United States of America, who came from USA to train faculty, students, and technical staff of the Institute of Plant Sciences.

Along with Mary E. Barkworth other resource persons were Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Markhand from Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Dr. Ishtique from Islamia College University, Peshawar, Dr. Aliya from University of Karachi and Dr. Abdul Rasheed from University of Peshawar.

Experts said that Plants are basic source of livelihood in any region of the world providing ecosystem services in diverse forms including clean air, pure water, and healthy food.

