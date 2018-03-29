Rawalpindi

The Government Postgraduate College for Women, Satellite Town, Wednesday organized a daylong workshop on ‘Creativity in Media’ to educate the graduate students about latest trends in the filed of creative photography and web-designing.

Experts and photography specialists highlighted various aspects of professional photography and utilization of this particular skill in effective journalism practices. They were of the view that a picture, if taken with professional skills, was more effective than a lengthy news story.—APP