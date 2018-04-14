Workshop on CPEC at NUST

A 3-day workshop on Harnessing the Opportunities and Addressing the Challenges of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Friday concluded at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

The workshop was jointly organized by Chinese Study Centre and Professional Development Centre-NUST which was inaugurated by Chinese Charge D Affairs Mr Zhao Li Jianl, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Samaira Nazir Siddiqui, Secretary Board of Investment (BOI) highlighted the significance of CPEC for Pakistan as well as other countries of the region.

Being one of the most important components of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, it aims to connect over 68 countries of the world through roads, rails, seaports, airports and Telecommunication Networks, she added.

She appreciated the Chinese continued commitment towards CEPC projects as well as friendly policies of the government of Pakistan that made the country an investment-lucrative destination thus enabling FDI of over USD 50B by the Chinese companies.

Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan, Principal NUST School of Humanities and Social Sciences, highlighted the workshop proceedings and outcomes.—APP

