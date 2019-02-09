A two-week workshop on “Conservation of Archival Material” will begin here at the National Archives of Pakistan (NAP), N-Block, Pak Secretariat Tuesday (February 12). The NAP has chalked out a programme to train the officials of various departments and organizations, who are responsible for handling valuable papers and documents, said a press release. The NAP has invited nominations from the departments concerned from all over the Pakistan to enhance their skill and standard of work.

The workshop will be helpful in producing prolific work force for the departments/ organizations relating to the archival issues by creating awareness and disseminating practical skills.—APP

