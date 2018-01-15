Workshop on ‘Lahore Fort’s Picture Wall’ starts today

A three-day International Workshop to highlight the conservation of 1,450-feet long and 50-feet high Picture Wall – a famous expanse of decorative glazed tile and wall painting- will start here at Lahore Fort today.

A prototype preservation was carried over a 45-feet high and 30-feet wide panel on the western segment of the Picture Wall by Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) and the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) involving the experts from Italy, Switzerland, Germany, France and Sri Lanka. This preservation process was started in 2016 and completed in December 2017. The three day workshop is a follow up on the prototype, according to WCLA spokesperson here Sunday. The Picture Wall reflects the highest standards of 17th century Mughal period craftsmanship and is one of the key reasons for the inscription of the Lahore Fort as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The AKTC and WCLA are jointly holding the event, which would bring together national and international expertise from various disciplines including conservation, architecture, engineering, material sciences, history, archaeology, planning, anthropology, and heritage enthusiasts. Notable policy makers, federal and provincial government departments as well as key donor representatives would attend the workshop. The purpose of this collaborative effort is to review the work carried out on the prototype on a panel of the Picture Wall and to generate professional discussion on a framework for further intervention. Once this workshop is concluded, with the agreement of all the experts the work on the remaining wall will be started by WCLA and AKCSP. Salman Beg, CEO of Aga Khan Cultural Service-Pakistan (AKCS-P), country affiliate of AKTC, carried out preliminary documentation of the Picture Wall in 2015-17 as part of the larger Lahore Fort Conservation Project.In November 2016, AKTC-AKCSP organized a preliminary workshop to review the documentation process and to deliberate upon the stages of work to be included in developing the prototype over a 45-feet high and 30-feet wide panel on the western segment of the Picture Wall. The selected panel reflects all types of surface decorations found on the Picture Wall. Work on the prototype was carried out between February and December of 2017 and included six international missions to Lahore comprising microbiologists, surface conservators and material scientists from Italy, Switzerland, Germany.—APP

