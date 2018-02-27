Workshop on Hydroponics agriculture concludes

Rawalpindi

The 15-day training session to train farmers of Punjab province on Hydroponics Agriculture under the project ‘Testing indigenous hydroponics model for vegetable growing’ concluded at Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Monday. The project was funded by Agriculture Development Bank, Govt. of Punjab to indigenize the latest agriculture practices and to train the farmers on hydroponics agriculture for the development of agriculture sector. It was the 8th & final session and over 290 farmers from all wide Pakistan got training on hydroponics technology to experience the practices in their native areas to meet with the domestic as well as country’s needs of food. Prof. Dr Sarwat N Mirza, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony while deans, directors and staff members were also present on the occasion. Prof. Dr Sarwat N Mirza stressed the need for the demonstration, implementation and improvement of the technology and hoped that the farmers not only apply the knowledge in their fields but also will guide other farmers to test the results in their native areas and share their experiences to overcome the challenges and loopholes been faced for the enhancement of the technology to all wide Pakistan and said, “Improvement is the continuous process. —PR