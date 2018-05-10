Workshop held to secure Sialkot Tannery Zone from floods

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The country representative United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Nadia Aftab on Sunday has said that Global Environment Facility (GEF) funded project on ‘Mainstreaming Climate Change Adaptation through Water Resource Management in Leather Industrial Zone Development’ was the gradual evolution of the successful partnership between UNIDO Government of Pakistan, Sialkot Tannery Zone and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

She said this while addressing a consultative workshop on ‘integrated flood management for Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ)’ under the auspices SCCI, UNIDO, GEF, Environment Protection Department Pakistan, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) and the Punjab government at SCCI.

The chairperson District Council Sialkot Hina Arshad Waraich, chief executive officer STZ Syed Ahtsham Gillani, director STZ Muhammad Atif, consultant Shujauddin Siddiqui, consultant Sheikh Iqbal, director National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Col Khuda Bakhash, consultant Punjab Disaster Management Authority Rabiya Mukhtar (PDMA), District Disaster Management Authority Majid Khan, district emergency officer Syed Kamal Abid, Khurram Azeem Khan, Ch Ahmed Zulfiqar Hayat, Malik Naseer Ahmed, Shehzada Ibne Iqbal, Rana Naseer Ahmed, Nwaz Ahmed Toor and a number of government officials and members of civil society were also present on the occasion. Nadia Aftab expressed her confidence that the project was progressing in right direction with full pace as the year 2018 approached. Ahtsham Gillani lauded the initiative taken by UNIDO/GEF in promoting the mitigation strategy for climate change.

He highlighted the collaboration between UNIDO/GEF and Sialkot Tannery Zone in spearheading the development of leather sector of Pakistan. Muhammad Atif, Sheikh Iqbal, Rabiya Mukhtar, Majid Khan, Syed Kamal Abid and other speakers highlighted the modes of provision of disaster and risk management knowledge and skills to the stake holders and decision makers as the through their quite detailed and comprehensive presentations.

They termed the aim of workshop as to increase undertaking of significance of disaster risk management to sustainable development and to improve approaches and initiative to handle flood management activities in the area.

The workshop resulted in Mainstreaming Climate Change Adaptation efforts leading towards better flood management activities through sharing of experience and best practices.