Workshop for Arabic Teachers concludes

Muhammad Arshad

A four day training workshop for the Arabic language teachers organized by the Saudi Arabian Institute of King Abdullah Center for the Promotion of Arabic Language concluded here.

While addressing the concluding session, Dr Obiadur Rehman Bashir thanked Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Malki, Cultural Attache Ali Muhammad Hosawi and said that such workshop would play important role in the promotion of Islamic knowledge. He appealed the Chairman King Abdullah Center for the Promotion of Arabic Language to continue with the organizing such workshops in other cities of Pakistan because Pakistani nation loved Arabic language.

Chief Guest Representative of Cultural Attache Dr Lafi Muteri said that Pakistan was the lone country which was considered Saudis as their second home. Pakistanis’ love for Arabic language in unforgettable and country is fertile for promotion of Arabic language; therefore, Saudi Arabia will continue efforts for the promotion of Arabic literature along with Pakistani institutions.