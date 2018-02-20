Workshop on entrepreneurship, creativity starts

Rawalpindi

A three-day international workshop organized by Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, Fatima Jinnah Women Entrepreneurship Development Center in collaboration with Higher Education Commission kicked off here on Monday at Fatima Jinnah Women University.

The theme of the workshop is entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation. The opening session of the workshop was on creativity which was conducted by Prof Dr Amran Mohammad Rasli from Malaysia.

The main objective of the workshop is to build up a strong university-industry linkage, create awareness and motivate professionals about Technology Development Fund.—APP