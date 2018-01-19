Workshop on desert ecosystem held at IUB

Bahawalpur

Islamia University of Bahawalpur’s Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies on Thursday organized a two day workshop on Challenges and Solutions for the Integrated Management of Desert Ecosystem. Spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad said that the main focus of this workshop was to strengthen the field based research to sustain desert ecosystem and environment by overcoming desertification to ensure the human health and wildlife conservation.

The delegates also discussed current issues of Cholistan desert and their possible solutions to get maximum benefits by utilizing available resources to improve desert ecosystem. Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.—APP