Workshop concludes

Rawalpindi

The closing session of the workshop on “Professional Development for Faculty” was held at Fatima Jinnah Women University here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir said that professional development is the process of improving staff skills and competencies needed to produce outstanding educational results for students. Faculty development programs and resources are envisioned to educating faculty in effective teaching techniques and in establishing a faculty learning community across disciplines. Dr. Irum Gul talked about on Stress Management and said everyone suffers from stress on some level and no one is immune to it. —APP

