Workshop concludes at FJWU

A three-day workshop on “Professional Development for Young Academics” concluded on Monday here at Fatima Jinnah Women University, organized by Women Research And Resource Center (WRRC). Workshop included young faculty, both lecturers and researchers, and there’s a specially devised programme aimed at adapting and developing their professional skills said a press release issued here.

Members of the group get extra opportunities to improve their skills, establish new professional contacts, and adapt to the university’s academic life.

Almost thirty young academics attended the workshop and it based on different sessions of discussions and activities involved in it. On closing ceremony workshop Prof. Dr. Uzma Quraishi talked about on Experiences, Realities and the Trajectory of Women in Higher Education Leadership and she said Leadership is not simply the act of being a leader, it is the act of leadership that projects ‘success’ and ‘desirable’ attributes.

She also talked about what problems and barriers they faces, also said there are many conflicts but every problem have solution. She tells how to tackle with these problems and how to create a strong role of women in higher education.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp