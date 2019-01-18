Workshop concludes at FJWU

Rawalpindi

A three-day workshop of Women Research and Resource Center, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWC), on Professional Development titled, “Faculty Development Workshop” was concluded here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor FJWC, Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir while delivering lecture said Professional development was the process of improving staff skills and competencies needed to produce outstanding educational results for students.

Faculty development programs and resources are envisioned to educating faculty in effective teaching techniques and in establishing a faculty learning community across disciplines.

She said this interactive workshop was designed to let you collaboratively explore and share practical, evidence-based best practices on pedagogical themes, and to gain new insight.

She said it help students to apprise with new techniques and introduce latest research methods to improve their work.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp