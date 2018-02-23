Workshop on climate change held

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Experts at a day-long consultative workshop on Climate Change Strategy and Action Plans for AJK here on Thursday called for devising integrated strategies and plans mutually by all the related stake holders from the private and public sector organizations, civil society, media and the NGOs for the establishment of Climate Change related baseline data for Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The workshop was hosted to raise awareness among all the stake holders including diverse segments of the civil society, by the state-run Climate Change Center (CCC) of AJK.

Divisional Commissioner Mirpur Muhammad Tayyeb Chaudhry inaugurated the workshop.

He emphasized the need for ensuring water, food and energy security and protecting different sectors from climate change impacts.