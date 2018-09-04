Working women demand better transport facilities

Working women of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Tuesday demanded of the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to improve the condition of public transport.

Majority of the women who work in offices, educational institutions and other places in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad traveled on daily basis and need a decent, safe and comfortable public transport.Women complain that they have to travel in public transport that is not well maintained and is a nuisance and constant cause of irritation for them.

Sana Arshad, a regular commuter said there was no comfortable, safe and affordable transportation facilities for women.

Although some private companies introduced pink car service and others but these were available in limited numbers and did not fulfill need of majority of working women.

Talking to APP, Saba Ahmed said during peak hours, they had to wait for long time, seats reserved for women were not enough and vans were not available on all the roads of the twin cities.

She said women used public transport as it was affordable but the condition of the vehicles was not good and took too much time to travel from one stop to another.

She said many times women complained and asked the authorities to redress their grievances but nobody was listening and paying attention to their longstanding demand for a decent transport facility.—APP

