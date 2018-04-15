Pakistan more than any other country is interested in restoration of peace and stability in war-torn neighbouring country Afghanistan and is constantly supporting all direct and indirect efforts being made for ensuring normalization there at the earliest possible. It is good to note that Islamabad and Kabul have agreed to operationalise Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity Working Groups as per the understanding reached in this regard during the recent visit of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Kabul.

According to media, PM Abbasi had led a delegation including National Security Advisor Nasser Janjua, Federal Ministers Khwaja Muhammad Asif and Ahsan Iqbal and KPK Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhaggra to Kabul on Friday last at the invitation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. PM Abbasi called on the Afghan President and afterwards led his delegation in talks with President Ashraf Ghani, Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and other senior officials.

Both countries have accordingly agreed, making s move forward in right direction, to undertake effective action against fugitives and the irreconcilable elements posing security threats to either of the two countries, they will deny use of their respective territory by any other country, network, group or individuals for anti-state activities against either country. It is also commendable that Pakistan has in accordance with its oft-stated stance agreed to support the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation, a joint supervision, coordination and confirmation mechanism will also be put in place through liaison officers for realization of the agreed actions and both Islamabad and Kabul will also avoid territorial and aerial violations of each other’s territory as well as avoid public blaming game and instead use the cooperation mechanism under this action plan to respond to mutual issues of contention and concerns. Sincere and determined efforts to give proper effect to this welcome understanding between the two sides will certainly greatly help in achieving the desired objectives and moving forward for peace and stability in the region.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

